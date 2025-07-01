Kazakhstan commends top-tier organization of ECO Youth Forum in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Youth Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Aghdam has been organized at a high level, the head of the Department of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Almagul Kutanova, told reporters, Trend reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the ECO Youth Forum on the theme “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

"I am pleased to represent Kazakhstan at such a significant event as the ECO Youth Forum. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organizers for holding the forum at a high level," she said.

According to the representative of the Ministry, representatives of more than ten countries participate in the forum. Kazakhstan is an active participant in this initiative.

She noted that a strategic plan is being developed, which will build a unified mechanism for the development of youth policy within the ECO.

The representative of the Ministry also emphasized the symbolism of holding the forum exactly in the city of Aghdam.

"We are delighted with what we see today. Aghdam has undergone large-scale transformations in such a short period," she added.