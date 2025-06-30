Tallinn to host 2026 Forum as Estonia leads Baltic EU strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On July 1, 2025, Estonia is set to pass the baton of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) to Poland, successfully completing its year-long term leading the regional organization. Simultaneously, Estonia will take over the chairmanship of the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR), a position it will hold until June 30, 2026, Trend reports.

During its CBSS chairmanship, Estonia prioritized regional resilience, with a particular focus on hybrid threats, including unregulated maritime activity. Estonia also initiated discussions on establishing a common code of conduct for maritime areas among Baltic and North Sea countries.

A significant feather in Estonia’s cap during its chairmanship was the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure, paving the way for a leap forward in regional security cooperation.

Estonia also played a key role in developing practical formats of support for Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian partners into CBSS expert working groups—especially in areas such as civil protection and anti-human trafficking efforts.

One of the chairmanship’s most significant intellectual contributions was the joint report by former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, which offered recommendations on the future direction of the CBSS. The report underscored the need to strengthen the Council’s role as a platform for strategic dialogue in the Baltic Sea region.

Estonia to Lead EU Baltic Sea Strategy

With the CBSS term concluded, Estonia now shifts its focus to chairing the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR)—a collaboration platform between eight EU member states bordering the Baltic Sea. The strategy is designed to promote environmental sustainability, regional connectivity, and economic well-being.

Estonia’s chairmanship will emphasize:

Finalizing the update of the EUSBSR action plan,

Enhancing resilience and sustainability amid evolving regional challenges,

Strengthening cross-sectoral cooperation across the strategy’s 14 policy areas,

Promoting good governance and improving external communication, and

Broadening Ukraine’s engagement in strategy processes.

The culmination of Estonia's EUSBSR chairmanship is set to transpire at the annual strategy forum, earmarked for June 9–10, 2026, in Tallinn.

