Iran feeling pinch as inflation continues to rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Point-to-point inflation in Iran grew by 39.4 percent in the third month of the current Iranian year (from May 22 through June 21, 2025) compared to the same month of last year (from May 21 through June 20, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from Iran's Statistical Center shows that in the reporting month, Iranian households spent on average 39.4 percent more on a range of products and services.

Point-to-point inflation refers to the percentage change in the price index compared to the same period in the previous year.

The price index in the third month was 348.1.

In particular, 42.3 percent of the month-over-month inflationary trajectory can be attributed to the food, beverages, and tobacco sector, while 37.9 percent is ascribed to the non-food goods and services category.



Moreover, 39.1 percent of this inflationary pressure was attributed to urban sectors, while 40.3 percent was ascribed to rural sectors in the third month of analysis.



The month-over-month inflationary trajectory in the nation experienced an uptick of 0.6 percent relative to the preceding month (spanning the period from April 21 to May 21, 2025), culminating in a total inflation rate of 3.3 percent.



Monthly inflation denotes the relative variation in the price index vis-à-vis the antecedent month, expressed as a percentage change.



During the tertiary month, the inflationary rate registered at 3.3 percent within urban locales, while rural sectors experienced a marginally elevated rate of 3.4 percent.



At the conclusion of the tertiary month, the annualized inflation rate (spanning from June 21, 2024 to June 21, 2025) registered at 34.5 percent, juxtaposed against the antecedent timeframe (from June 21, 2023 to June 20, 2024).



Annual inflation denotes the mean percentage variation in the price index over the preceding fiscal year.



At the conclusion of the tertiary month, the year-over-year inflation rate registered at 34.6 percent within urban locales and 34.1 percent across rural sectors.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur