Uzbekistan, Pakistan to launch joint venture in pharmaceutical sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Glitz Group have reached an agreement to establish a joint venture in Uzbekistan focused on the production of high value-added pharmaceutical products and their export to regional markets, Trend reports.

The agreement followed a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Chamber, Dilshod Rasulov, and Chaudhry Bilal, Director of Glitz Group—one of Pakistan’s leading international investment and pharmaceutical holdings.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical sectors.

Bilal praised Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, highlighting the country’s favorable investment climate, ongoing reforms, and government support for foreign investors. He expressed strong interest in expanding Glitz Group’s manufacturing footprint to Uzbekistan.

In response, Rasulov endorsed the initiative and affirmed the Chamber’s preparedness to extend comprehensive support, encompassing facilitation of project schematics, navigation of compliance frameworks, and establishing synergies with credible local stakeholders.



The convening signified a pivotal advancement in the enhancement of bilateral synergies between Uzbekistan and Pakistan within the realms of cutting-edge technology and export-driven sectors.



Glitz Group boasts a robust portfolio of over 650 certified offerings across its flagship brands, including Glitz Pharma, Glitz Life Care, and Glitzderm, while strategically penetrating international markets in over 20 countries. The organization’s manufacturing protocols adhere to ISO and cGMP benchmarks and are accredited by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

