Israeli army kills two Hezbollah members in Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Israeli army has launched new strikes on southern Lebanon, the IDF press service said, Trend reports.

The operation was reportedly aimed at killing two militants who were part of the military wing of the Hezbollah group.

The press service noted that the first strike was carried out on the outskirts of the village of Barashit, as a result of which the commander of one of the units of the elite Radvan forces was eliminated. Another militant of the organization was eliminated in the area of ​​the settlement of Beit Lif.