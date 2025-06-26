Monument established in honor of victims of AZAL plane crash near Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, a monument was established near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport in honor of the crew members of the AZAL aircraft that crashed in December 2024, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

According to the Public Communications Center of the Mangistau Region, the monument is dedicated to the national heroes of Azerbaijan - pilot Alexander Kalyaninov and senior flight attendant Khokuma Aliyeva.

The ceremony of unveiling the monument was attended by relatives of the victims of the tragedy, representatives of the aviation industry and the local community. Those present honored the memory of the victims with a minute of silence and laid flowers at the monument.

The passenger aircraft “Embraer 190-100 IGW”, registered in the state register under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (“AZAL”), performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation), crashed on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau airport on December 25, 2024. Following the accident, two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were killed. Despite the loss of life and injuries, thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and flight attendants, the airplane made an emergency landing, which saved the lives of 29 people.

The preliminary report, which was published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, confirms the following facts:

1. The passenger aircraft Embraer 190-100 IGW, registered under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, to Grozny, Russian Federation, was in fully airworthy condition from the moment the flight started on the route to Grozny. This data on the airworthiness of the aircraft, including the operation of its control systems, was confirmed by FDR data.

(2) Both engines of the aircraft were operating without technical problems up to the time of the accident. This information was also confirmed by the FDR data.

3. The aircraft lost GPS signals while flying in the airspace of the Russian Federation, including over Grozny Airport;

4. Owing to unfavorable weather conditions over Grozny, the aircraft was unable to make a second landing approach, after which the captain decided to return to Baku. Following this decision over Grozny, two external sounds were recorded in the CVR with an interval of 24 seconds;