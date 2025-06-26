Azerbaijan's insurance market hits new heights in 5M2025

Azerbaijan's insurance sector grew in the first five months of 2025. Companies collected 719.35 million manat ($424.4 million) in premiums, up 11.7 percent from the same period last year. Insurance payouts also rose by 14.8 percent, reaching 314.79 million manat ($185.7 million).

