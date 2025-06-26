Doha selected as host for 2026 AIIB Annual Meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will hold its 11th Annual Meeting in Doha, Qatar on September 23-24, 2026, the Bank’s Board of Governors announced today, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Beijing, China, host city of the 2025 AIIB Annual Meeting, marking the conclusion of this year’s event and the official handover to Qatar.

Lan Fo’an, Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2025, formally transferred the gavel to Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, AIIB Governor and Qatar’s Minister of Finance, who will host the 2026 meeting.

AIIB President Jin Liqun highlighted Qatar’s strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, stating that hosting the meeting in Doha will help promote interregional collaboration on sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, and innovation.

He also expressed gratitude to the governments of China and Qatar for their roles in hosting the 2025 and 2026 Annual Meetings, respectively. Jin emphasized that these meetings provide important opportunities for AIIB to engage with shareholders and clients, guiding the Bank’s strategic direction and supporting transparency and cooperation.

Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari described AIIB as a platform for ideas and partnerships, aligning with Qatar’s national vision focused on diversification, sustainability, and human capital development. He expressed his commitment to reflecting these principles during the 2026 meeting in Doha.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding confirming Qatar as the host of the 11th AIIB Annual Meeting and Chair of the AIIB Board of Governors for 2026.