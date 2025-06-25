World Bank reveals bold investment to boost small hydropower development in Uzbekistan
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank has approved a $150 million concessional credit to help Uzbekistan develop its small hydropower sector and improve electricity access nationwide. This initiative aims to support local developers, attract commercial financing, and expand renewable energy capacity—addressing growing power demand and boosting regional economic growth.
