Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan launch new format of inter-parliamentary dialogue in Khiva

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 25.​ Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are set to inaugurate a new format of interparliamentary cooperation with the first bilateral forum to be held in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The event, titled In Search of New Horizons: From Dialogue to Joint Action, is scheduled to take place on July 1-2.

The forum will bring together representatives of both nations' parliaments—including members of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijani Parliament—as well as delegates from their respective Youth Parliaments.

The primary goal of the forum is to deepen interparliamentary collaboration, facilitate the exchange of legislative and oversight experience, and advance the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level between the two countries. Discourse will center on amplifying bilateral synergies and synchronizing initiatives in critical focal domains.

A final document is expected to be adopted at the close of the forum. This document will aim to enhance the legal framework for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan while laying the foundation for joint initiatives in areas such as the economy, culture, education, and security.

