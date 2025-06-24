TeslaPay sees Azerbaijan as potential regional hub for business growth - representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ We aim to explore new opportunities and establish suitable partnerships to expand our business in Azerbaijan, Philip Larin, managing partner of TeslaPay, said in a statement to Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the "FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technology Exhibition" in Baku, Larin outlined TeslaPay’s current presence across several regions.

"We have multiple financial companies in Europe. At the same time, we operate centers in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. We are also active in Central Asia—Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In East Asia, we have a presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. We are attending this conference to find partners to build our business in Azerbaijan.

We are seeking cooperation with local banks and law firms. We are also interested in establishing contacts with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and other regulatory bodies operating here," he said.

Larin also expressed optimism about the Azerbaijani market.

"We perceive Azerbaijan as an exceptionally amicable and contemporary nation." A multitude of enterprises are actively engaging in the financial technology domain in this region. These enterprises exhibit robust capabilities and proficiencies in the domains of information technology and financial services.



Furthermore, it is our conviction that Azerbaijan possesses the potential to function as a regional nexus for the expansion of our enterprise, and we aspire to identify appropriate collaborators and strategic solutions within this locale," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel