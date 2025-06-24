Iran reports death of its nuclear scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Sediq Saber was killed in an Israeli airstrike on northern Iran's Gilan Province last night, Trend reports.

According to the report, the 17-year-old son of an Israeli nuclear scientist was also killed in an attack on his apartment in Tehran in recent days.

Meanwhile, two months ago, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Saber, alleging that he was involved in the development of nuclear weapons.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel