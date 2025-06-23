Kazakhstan's Tokayev portrays nation's shadow economy taking nosedive

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Since 2019, the share of the shadow economy in GDP has decreased from 23 to 16 percent, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at an extended meeting of law enforcement agencies, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has its back covered for responsible and law-abiding entrepreneurs, ensuring they can keep their noses clean and their businesses thriving.

“Kazakhstan has implemented a robust framework for the mitigation of money laundering and the financing of terrorism, aligning with cutting-edge global benchmarks.” In accordance with my strategic mandate, the Prosecutor General’s Office is meticulously supervising a multitude of infrastructure initiatives featuring international collaboration, aggregating to a staggering 34 trillion tenge (roughly $64.6 billion),” Tokayev articulated during his address.



He also emphasized that notwithstanding the implementation of these strategic interventions, the challenge of baseless criminal prosecution targeting domestic enterprises remains inadequately addressed. The Prosecutor General’s Office must persist in its initiatives.



In the concluding segment of his address, President Tokayev articulated his appreciation for the diligent efforts of law enforcement personnel, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the advancement of Kazakhstan. He subsequently conferred accolades upon select individuals who had notably excelled in their professional endeavors and made significant contributions to the nation's law enforcement framework.

