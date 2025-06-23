Tajikistan, Qatar discuss expanding cooperation in key sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 23. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Mohammad Al Attiyah, advisor to the Emir of Qatar, discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Throughout the discussions, a focal point was placed on enhancing synergies in commerce and economic frameworks, capital infusion, energy sectors, mineral extraction and processing methodologies, agribusiness, and the tourism industry. Both parties underscored the criticality of enhancing synergies across these pivotal domains.



The discourse underscored the prospective synergies in the domains of scientific inquiry, pedagogical frameworks, and the innovation and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies — perceiving these sectors as pivotal for enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding a spectrum of regional and global matters of reciprocal significance. President Rahmon lauded the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Qatar, articulating contentment with the profundity and substance of interactions across various strata, particularly at the apex of political engagement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel