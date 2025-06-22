UN chief urges return to diplomacy after U.S. strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. I urged all parties to return to serious and sustained negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the Security Council, Trend reports.

“From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres said. “The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction.”

The Secretary-General’s remarks came after the United States confirmed targeted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. Guterres warned that the unfolding situation risks spiraling into a “red hole of retaliation after retaliation.” “To avoid it, diplomacy must prevail, civilians must be protected, safe maritime navigation must be guaranteed,” he stressed.

“We need a credible, comprehensive, and verifiable solution, one that restores trust,” he said, emphasizing the importance of “full access to inspectors of the IAEA as the United Nations technical authority in this field.”

Reaffirming the significance of the global non-proliferation framework, the UN chief stated: “The Non-Proliferation Treaty is a cornerstone of international peace and security. Iran must fully respect it.”

He also reminded Member States of their responsibilities under international law. “All Member States must act in accordance with their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law, including international humanitarian law.”