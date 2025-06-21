Azerbaijan spotlights Armenia's failure to provide free connection with Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in and delivered a speech at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, as part of his working visit to the country, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In his speech, Bayramov addressed the political, economic, humanitarian, environmental, and security challenges emerging against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions across the OIC region and the need for cooperation in tackling them, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

The minister congratulated the brotherly Türkiye on assuming the upcoming OIC chairmanship and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to support Türkiye in this role.

It was noted that Azerbaijan views its upcoming OIC chairmanship in 2026 as a significant historical opportunity to contribute to the solidarity and development of the Islamic world.

It was emphasized that the growing trends of Islamophobia around the world are a cause for concern, that Azerbaijan firmly condemns all forms and manifestations of this threat, and that the country supports the initiatives undertaken within the framework of the OIC to combat Islamophobia.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also addressed, and the importance of taking urgent measures in this regard was stressed.

It was stated that the expanding geography of tensions in the Middle East and the military operations carried out against Iran are causes for concern, and that Azerbaijan calls for the restoration of the diplomatic process based on the norms and principles of international law.

Azerbaijan’s full support for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC was reaffirmed, and the importance of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025, was highlighted.

The humanitarian situation in Syria was also mentioned, and the necessity for international support for recovery and reintegration efforts in the region was underlined.

Bayramov also elaborated on regional reconstruction, development, and peace efforts in the post-conflict period, as well as challenges threatening the normalization process. Attention was drawn to the territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s constitution and the continued existence of institutions like the OSCE Minsk Group, which are remnants of the past conflict and hinder the signing of a peace agreement.

Information was provided regarding Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligation to ensure unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

In addition, Bayramov recalled that the gross violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from present-day Armenian territory, particularly members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, and the denial of their rights, obstruct the establishment of lasting peace and trust-building.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel