Serbia evacuates tens of nationals from Israel via special flight (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have organized the safe return of Serbian citizens evacuated from Israel, who arrived in Belgrade on a special Air Serbia flight from Sharm El Sheikh, Trend reports citing the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

On this occasion, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Damjan Jović, traveled to Egypt to provide the necessary assistance to Serbian citizens during this emergency evacuation.

"Tonight we carried out the evacuation of our citizens who found themselves in the State of Israel, first by land to the Egyptian border, and then to the airport in Sharm El Sheikh, where we received them in cooperation with Air Serbia. Our citizens safely arrived from Tel Aviv," Jović stated in Egypt.

He underscored that this represents a strategic initiative for the state to demonstrate accountability to its constituents, accentuating the criticality of Serbia maintaining a robust national carrier upon which it can depend in exigent circumstances.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues its efforts to evacuate all our citizens who wish to leave not only the State of Israel but also the Islamic Republic of Iran, where the situation is even more difficult. You can expect that in the coming days, every Serbian citizen who wishes to return will be safely brought back home," said State Secretary Jović.

This evening’s evacuation saw 38 people touch down in Belgrade, with the majority being Serbian citizens and a handful of foreigners in the mix.

