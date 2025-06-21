Kazakhstan sees FDI outflow amid global liquidity shifts
Photo: The Analytical Center of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan (AFK)
Kazakhstan recorded a negative net FDI inflow of -$2.5 billion in 2024, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2025. Experts clarify this figure reflects technical factors like dividend repatriation and capital flow controls rather than declining investor interest.
