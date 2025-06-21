Azerbaijan expresses concern with military operations against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The military operations carried out against Iran are a cause for concern, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Apprehension was articulated regarding the escalating phenomenon of Islamophobia on a global scale, with Azerbaijan's unequivocal denunciation of all variants and expressions of this peril being reaffirmed.

There were also some raised eyebrows regarding the growing tensions in the Middle East, and it was highlighted that Azerbaijan is keen on getting the diplomatic ball rolling again, sticking to the rules of the international law playbook.

Azerbaijan’s full support for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC was reaffirmed, and the importance of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025, was highlighted.

The humanitarian situation in Syria was also mentioned, and the necessity for international support for recovery and reintegration efforts in the region was underlined.

To recall, on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

