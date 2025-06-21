Azerbaijan set to take over reins of OIC chairmanship in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next year, the country's foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports.

In his speech, Bayramov addressed the political, economic, humanitarian, environmental, and security challenges emerging against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions across the OIC region and the need for cooperation in tackling them, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

The minister congratulated the brotherly Türkiye on assuming the upcoming OIC chairmanship and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to support Türkiye in this role.

It was noted that Azerbaijan perceives its forthcoming OIC chairmanship in 2026 as a pivotal historical juncture to enhance cohesion and advancement within the Islamic sphere.

