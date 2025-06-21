UK expands crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan in 5M2025
In the first five months of the year, Azerbaijan exported around 244,000 tons of crude oil worth approximately $137 million to the United Kingdom, marking nearly a fivefold increase from the same period last year. The UK now ranks among Azerbaijan’s top oil export destinations as bilateral energy trade gains momentum.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy