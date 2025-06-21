Yelo Bank hosts the 3rd "Mastercard Tech Conference" (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank hosted the "Mastercard Tech Conference" for the third time, an event designed to discuss the latest trends and technological innovations in the financial sector. Organized by the international payment system Mastercard Worldwide, the event brought together over 70 representatives from leading banks in Azerbaijan.



Held at Yelo Bank's head office, the conference provided a unique platform to explore solutions to the challenges arising from the rapid development of the financial ecosystem and to discuss innovations in the sector. This year’s theme focused on technological innovations, as well as products and services expected in the third quarter of 2025.



At Yelo Bank, we place great importance on supporting innovations in the financial sector and bringing international expertise to our country. Events like this offer valuable opportunities to learn about new technologies, keep up with trends, and build meaningful connections within the sector. We look forward to supporting such initiatives in the future.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!