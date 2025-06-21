President Ilham Aliyev’s address on Islamophobia circulated as official UN document

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. President Ilham Aliyev’s address to participants of the international conference "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas", held in Baku on May 26–27, 2025, has been officially circulated as a document of both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, which noted that the document has been distributed to all UN member states, underlining the global recognition of President Ilham Aliyev’s calls to combat Islamophobia and promote the values of tolerance and multiculturalism.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the growing manifestations of Islamophobia and warned that this negative trend extends beyond the borders of any single country and is observed in many parts of the world. He stressed that fighting religious intolerance, discrimination, and hate speech requires coordinated efforts at the international level.

The circulation of this message as a formal UN document also reflects broader international support for Azerbaijan’s policies rooted in multiculturalism and religious solidarity.

The conference was organized jointly by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Held in connection with the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the conference brought together nearly 200 participants from around 40 countries, including academics, experts from international organizations, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society.

International partners of the conference included the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ICESCO, the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the Muslim Council of Elders, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, EULEMA – the European Muslim Leaders Majlis, and the International Muslim Forum.