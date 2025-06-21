Kazakhstan’s National Bank advances digital financial setup with slew of new projects

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

The Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Bank, Timur Suleimenov, discussed progress on digital finance projects, including the Open API payment system, Digital Tenge, and digital asset pilots like tokenization and stablecoins. Five banks are active in the Open API system, with over 2,000 transfers completed.

