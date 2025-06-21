Kazakhstan’s National Bank advances digital financial setup with slew of new projects
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Bank, Timur Suleimenov, discussed progress on digital finance projects, including the Open API payment system, Digital Tenge, and digital asset pilots like tokenization and stablecoins. Five banks are active in the Open API system, with over 2,000 transfers completed.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy