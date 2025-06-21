KazMunayGas plans to hike transit volume of Kazakh oil via Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route in 2025

KazMunayGas has increased Kazakh oil transit via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route to 1.4 million tons in partnership with SOCAR, aiming for 1.7 million tons by 2025. In 2024, the company transported 83.5 million tons of oil—8 percent above plan and 4 percent more than in 2023.

