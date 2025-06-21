Libyan ambassador praises reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Lachin cities

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21. Ambassador of Libya to Azerbaijan Ali Salem Nasser has praised the large-scale reconstruction underway in the Azerbaijani cities of Shusha and Lachin, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Karabakh, the ambassador expressed his admiration for the pace of development.

“This is my third time in Shusha, and every time I come, I see something new — new buildings, new progress. It’s simply incredible. If we have the opportunity, we would gladly visit Shusha and Lachin again. Lachin is also a beautiful city, and I really like it. I see extensive construction going on in Shusha, Lachin, and Aghdam. I congratulate Azerbaijan on these great achievements,” he said.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began today. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attaches—about 100 diplomats in total—are taking part in the visit.

As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.

Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.

Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.