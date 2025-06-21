Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
  Home
  Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank explores partnership with Japan’s Printing Bureau (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 21 June 2025 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank explores partnership with Japan’s Printing Bureau (PHOTO)
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held discussions with the National Printing Bureau of Japan on potential avenues for cooperation, Trend reports via the CBA.

The meeting was attended by CBA Deputy Governor, Gular Pashayeva, and a delegation led by Takayuki Saito, Director of the Banknote Production Department at the National Printing Bureau of Japan.

The CBA noted that the session included a presentation introducing the operations of the Japanese bureau and an exchange of views on future partnership opportunities between the two institutions.

