Azerbaijan's maritime freight traffic jacks up in 5M2025

Azerbaijan shipped 1.12 million tons of cargo worth $1.06 billion by sea from January through May 2025. Compared to last year, value rose 23.1 percent while volume grew slightly. Exports dropped in value but increased in volume, and imports gained value despite a small volume decline.

