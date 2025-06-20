President of Timor-Leste sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta sent a congratulation letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the celebrations of Independence Day, observed on 28 May.

This historic date, which marks the proclamation of independence of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1918, reminds the world of the pioneering spirit of a people who, even in difficult times, were able to affirm with courage and conviction the ideals of liberty, democracy, and equality.

Over the decades, Azerbaijan has followed a remarkable path of reconstruction and affirmation of its sovereignty, building a modern, developed, and prosperous nation that inspires us.

I reiterate Timor-Leste's appreciation for the friendship between our countries and the desire to continue strengthening bilateral relations, both politically and in the areas of education, culture, energy, sustainable development, and multilateral dialogue.

I sincerely wish Your Excellency good health and personal happiness, as well as continued progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.