Israel announces hitting Iranian missile batteries in Tehran and Isfahan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The Israeli Air Force has conducted airstrikes against several Iranian air defense batteries in Isfahan and Tehran as part of ongoing military operations, Trend reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of the strikes, confirming the destruction of radar installations and anti-aircraft missile systems that had attempted to target Israeli fighter jets and disrupt the mission.

The IDF did not disclose the exact number of systems destroyed.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

