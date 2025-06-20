Latvia joins EU future talks in Taormina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The historic city of Taormina hosted a high-level event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Messina Conference, with a strong focus on the future of the European Union, essential internal reforms, and the EU enlargement process, Trend reports.

The gathering brought together representatives from all EU member states, as well as candidate and potential candidate countries. Latvia was represented by Artjoms Uršuļskis, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his remarks, Parliamentary Secretary Uršuļskis underscored the critical importance of sustained commitment to reforms within the EU alongside a robust and inclusive enlargement policy. “In today’s complex geopolitical environment, the enlargement process remains the EU’s most powerful geopolitical instrument,” he said.

Uršuļskis reaffirmed Latvia’s stance that the enlargement process must be fair and merit-based, with each candidate country evaluated on its individual progress and contributions. “The EU’s internal reforms should never hinder the advancement of candidate countries in their accession negotiations,” he added.

The event also emphasized the need to strengthen the EU’s single market to ensure its efficient functioning. Discussions addressed priorities for the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework — the EU’s long-term budget — which will be pivotal in supporting both the Union’s internal objectives and its prospective enlargement.

Serving as a vital platform for aligning perspectives, the meeting reinforced cooperation between existing and future EU member states and set the stage for shaping the Union’s path forward.