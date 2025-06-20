Participants of 65th PABSEC General Assembly visit Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ As part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, participants of the 65th plenary session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) visited the city of Shusha after touring Fuzuli, a source in the country's parliament told Trend.

The staff of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district briefed the guests on the city’s history, its condition during the occupation, and the large-scale restoration efforts launched following its liberation. They highlighted the work being carried out under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, including the restoration of historical monuments and upcoming reconstruction projects.

The guests visited the Jidir Duzu plain, where they were informed about its historical significance and the heroic actions of Azerbaijani soldiers who scaled steep cliffs during the 44-day Second Karabakh War to liberate Shusha at the cost of their lives and blood.

They also gave interviews to accompanying media representatives, sharing their impressions of the visit.

The visit to Shusha continued at the City Square, where the busts of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures — Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli — are located. These monuments were damaged by Armenian armed forces during the occupation. The guests were briefed on the history and significance of the vandalized sculptures.

The delegation then visited the Yukhari Govharagha Mosque, explored the historic Fortress Walls of Shusha, and stopped by the Isa Bulaghi spring.

The delegation was accompanied by members of Azerbaijan’s delegation to PABSEC, including Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy and Chair of PABSEC’s Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee, Musa Guliyev, as well as MPs Sabina Salmanova, Rizvan Nabiyev, Gunay Aghamali, Zaur Shukurov, Vugar Iskandarov, and Mahir Suleymanli.

