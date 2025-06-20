UN Security Council to hold second emergency meeting on Iran-Israel tensions, says Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The UN Security Council will convene a second emergency meeting regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Iranian state television, Trend reports.

“Last week, the Security Council held its first emergency meeting. The second session has been scheduled at the request of China, Russia, and Pakistan,” the minister explained.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

