Azerbaijan, Georgia explore elevating ties to strategic partnership level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament's Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy Committee Shota Berekashvili as a part of his visit to Azerbaijan, a source in the country's parliament told Trend.

During the meeting, the speaker said that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, based on the traditions of friendship and brotherhood, have today risen to the level of strategic partnership, and the high-level visits play an important role in the relations' development.

During the conversation, it was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported each other and demonstrated solidarity in joint activities within international organizations, including on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was observed that the nations are effectively synergizing in extensive energy and transportation initiatives executed within the regional framework.



In the context of inter-parliamentary dynamics between the two nations, Gafarova articulated that their legislative frameworks engage in highly productive collaboration.



She observed that camaraderie coalitions are effectively functioning within the legislative bodies of both nations, and the respective delegations exhibit reciprocal support in global parliamentary entities.

The importance of developing relations between the committees of the supreme legislative bodies was noted at the meeting. In addition to bilateral cooperation, the importance of the successful trilateral cooperation format of the Foreign Relations Committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was discussed.

Speaking about the situation in the region after Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity with its victory in the Second Karabakh War, Gafarova provided information on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the cordial meeting, Berekashvili shared his impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan and spoke about the importance of the relations between our countries, which are based on historical roots and are now at the level of strategic partnership.

The guest said that the development of relations between the two countries not only ensures security and stability in the region but also serves the well-being of their peoples.

Berekashvili pointed out the need to further develop relations between the countries' parliaments, further increase cooperation between the committees, and strengthen the activities of friendship groups, and he shared his views on the prospects for cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of interest to the parties.

