SOCAR signals willingness to partner with tech firms of all sizes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is open to dialogue and cooperation with technology companies regardless of their size, said Teymur Aliyev, advisor to the vice president of SOCAR for strategic development, at a panel discussion at Baku ID 2025, Trend reports.

“We operate in the energy sector and are open to working with both large corporations and small teams. If you have a solution that is relevant to our field, we are ready to hear you out. We don’t promise to invest in every startup, but we can guarantee that your proposal will be studied carefully. As long as you have a good product, you can receive support anywhere in the world, including in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

