Azerbaijani subsidiary of Anglo Asian Mining PLC makes personnel appointments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Anglo Asian Mining PLC, the gold, copper, and silver producer primarily focused on Azerbaijan, has announced a number of appointments at its subsidiary, Azerbaijan International Mining Company ("AIMC"), Trend reports via the PLC.

"This will increase the expertise within the company and boost capacity as Anglo Asian executes its medium-term growth strategy and becomes a multi-asset, mid-tier producer," the PLC said.

The company announced the appointment of Dominic O'Hara as Director of Mining, and Sean Lapham, with 13 years' experience in the mining industry, joined as Geology Director.

Joining as the company's new Senior Mining Engineer (mine planning), Sergey Reznik holds over 15 years of experience across open-pit and underground mining operations in North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Besides, Afgan Imamli and Fuad Sulkhayev were appointed as Mine Managers, who will be responsible for Demirli and Gedabek open pit mines.

"These appointments are critical to the company executing its medium-term growth strategy of becoming a predominantly copper, multi-asset mid-tier producer, supporting the executive team, and increasing management bandwidth and expertise," the PLC added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel