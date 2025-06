BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company team, led by COP29 Chief Operating Officer Narmin Jarchalova, met with their Brazilian counterparts in Bonn to discuss preparations for COP30 in Bélem, Trend reports citing the official COP29 Azerbaijan page on social media.

“The COP29 team reiterated Azerbaijan’s full support for the COP30 Presidency of Brazil in making COP30 a success,” reads the message.