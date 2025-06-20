Harnessing AI could unlock massive employment growth - youth leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the potential to create nearly 180 million new jobs, said Yusif Valiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum, Valiyev emphasized that society should not only use AI but place itself at the center of these technologies.

"Young people should seek support from the Youth Foundation for their AI projects. As the Youth Foundation, we are always ready to support such projects and provide grants. One of our main priorities today is digitalization across various sectors," he noted.

Highlighting AI’s positive impact on productivity, Valiyev addressed common concerns about AI encouraging laziness.

"Sometimes, people think AI leads to laziness. However, it’s important to recognize that these technologies simplify and speed up tasks that once took hours or days, ultimately boosting productivity.

AI is not our competitor. While it is sometimes said that AI could replace many jobs, we should remember that if AI, robotics, and digitalization eliminate nearly 70 million jobs, they will create two to three times more new jobs. Therefore, AI is not our rival; those who distance themselves from these technologies are," Valiyev concluded.

