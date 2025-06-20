Uzbekistan, China Exim Bank discuss financing toll roads and public transit improvements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20. Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhomjon Abdugafarov met with a delegation led by Chen Huaiyu, Chairman of the Board of the Export-Import Bank of the People's Republic of China, to discuss key infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of toll highways and broader opportunities for cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports.

Conversations were predominantly centered on the fiscal strategies for the infrastructural development of toll expressways along the Tashkent–Samarkand and Tashkent–Andijan corridors, the establishment of an independent high-velocity passenger rail link between Tashkent and Samarkand, and the acquisition of state-of-the-art buses to enhance the public transportation framework in Tashkent and adjacent areas—ultimately striving to elevate the service quality delivered to the populace.



The parties also deliberated on the imperative to expedite the alignment and formalization of a financing accord between Uzpromstroybank and China Exim Bank for the acquisition of 200 electric buses. Furthermore, they delved into a prospective initiative for the procurement of an additional 1,000 buses in the imminent future.



In the interim, the dyadic commerce between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion threshold in the preceding fiscal cycle. Both nations articulated a robust assurance in achieving the aspirational $20 billion benchmark established by their respective leadership, highlighting the escalating intricacies of economic and strategic interconnections.

