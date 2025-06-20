Azerbaijan, Austria review progress on stability efforts and regional peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Austria took place in Vienna on June 20, 2025, the Azerbaijani Ministry told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while Austria was represented by Hannah Liko, Director of Political Affairs at the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

Throughout the consultations, both parties conducted a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing dynamics in political relations, underscoring the criticality of sustaining continuous discourse via reciprocal visits and engagements at global forums.



Deliberations encompassed synergies in economic frameworks, energy paradigms, transportation networks, and humanitarian initiatives, alongside cooperative engagement within multilateral institutions. Focused scrutiny was directed towards the strategic initiatives in the energy and transportation sectors that were either launched or endorsed by Azerbaijan.



The discourse surrounding humanitarian initiatives in the realm of demining was prominently accentuated, with both stakeholders emphasizing the imperative to establish a robust legal architecture to enhance collaborative synergies in this domain and beyond.

The session included detailed updates on the post-conflict situation in the region, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish lasting peace, encountered challenges, and the large-scale reconstruction work underway in territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, Fariz Rzayev held additional working meetings with Austrian officials and participated in roundtable discussions with representatives of leading research and policy centers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel