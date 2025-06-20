Consumer prices and tariffs rise across Kyrgyzstan

Consumer prices and tariffs in Kyrgyzstan rose by 3.3 percent by May 2025 compared to December 2024, according to the State Statistical Committee. The sharpest increases were seen in food and beverages, while some essential goods like eggs and milk saw price declines. Regional differences were notable, with Talas recording the highest overall price growth.

