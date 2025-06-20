Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum is being held, organized by the Youth Development and Career Center, in joint partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Youth Foundation, and the Public Association for Supporting Youth Enlightenment, and within the framework of the Baku ID Innovation Festival, Trend reports.

The main goal of the forum is to familiarize young people with innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, increase their interest in this field, discuss career opportunities, and support their preparation for the future labor market.

At the opening ceremony, MP Mushfig Jafarov, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan Yusif Valiyev, and General Director of the Youth Development and Career Center Azer Aliyev spoke about the importance of the development of young people in the field of technology and artificial intelligence, and the opportunities created by our state for young people in this field.

The forum, which was attended by more than 200 young people, is holding a panel discussion on the topic "The role of artificial intelligence and technology in the career building of young people: existing opportunities and challenges", moderated by Chairperson of the Youth Education Support Public Union Aynura Alakbarli.

The panel speakers include Department Head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ramil Jabbarov, Executive Director of Technovate-Sabah Angel Investors Club Alya Abbaszade, Department Head of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan Ordukhan Gahramanzade, and Co-Founder of Artificial Intelligence HUB Laman Aliyeva.

Throughout the discourse, stakeholders engage in a dialogue regarding the potentialities that artificial intelligence paradigms present for the youth demographic, the prevailing obstacles within this domain, and the ramifications on the employment ecosystem.



Concluding the event, a dynamic interactive dialogue will be facilitated, allowing participants to engage in a robust question-and-answer segment, where inquiries pertinent to the youth demographic will be addressed comprehensively.



The Artificial Intelligence Forum, convened for its second iteration by the Youth Development and Career Center, aims to catalyze opportunities for youth to enhance their competencies and acumen in the realm of digital technologies, while concurrently facilitating networking and establishing synergies within this domain.

