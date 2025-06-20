Uzbekistan advances renewable energy with new small hydropower plants in Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan is progressing with a major renewable energy initiative to build three small hydropower plants in Kashkadarya province, adding 25 MW of clean power to the national grid. Supported by the Asian Development Bank, the project aims to boost energy security, promote sustainable development, and modernize the country’s power sector.
