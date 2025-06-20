"Zeynab's Magical World" opens at Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The opening of the exhibition created by 13-year-old Zeynab Babayeva, titled “Zeynab’s Magical World”, was held at the Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva were among those who attended the exhibition.

The exhibition highlights the young artist’s passion for nature, animals, flora and fauna through her artwork. Zeynab uses natural materials such as clay, linen threads, and fabric in her works, transforming them into images born of her rich inner world and vivid imagination.

The event was opened with a welcoming speech by Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov. He highly appreciated the work of the young artist and wished her success in her creative endeavors. He emphasized the crucial role of such children in shaping the future of national art.

He noted that Zeynab’s works exude an enchanting aesthetic and a remarkable dedication to creativity.

Moreover, the People's Artist made a special offer to the young artist, inviting her to visit the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Faculty of Sculpture, to observe the work of professional artists and students, and to experience the atmosphere firsthand. He expressed confidence that it would be a truly inspiring and formative experience for her.

Addressing the participants and guests, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, also expressed his gratitude to the organizers and stressed the importance of supporting the creativity of children and adolescents.

In her remarks, Director of the Centre Anna Ibrahimbeyova underlined the mission of the institution, noting that its main goal is to encourage young artists to express themselves, develop their creative potential, and inspire new discoveries.

Later, Deputy Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis, Gunay Efendiyeva, congratulated Zeynab Babayeva on her first exhibition and expressed confidence in her bright future due to her exceptional talent. She noted that the works are imbued with kindness and warmth and were created with love.

A short video was screened, showing Zeynab’s creative process from conception and sculpting to the decoration and animation of each sculpture. At the end of the event, the young artist conducted a small master class in which children and guests actively participated.

In an interview with AZERTAC, Zeynab Babayeva said that a special love for animals since childhood, which inspired her to create the works presented in the exhibition. Zeynab added that she hopes to donate some pieces to children with special needs, sharing the joy of creativity with them.

“The main idea of the exhibition is to remind people that we must love and protect animals. They are the purest and most innocent creatures on Earth,” the young artist said.

People's Artist Salhab Mammadov shared his thoughts on the exhibition, saying: “This exhibition reflects her inner world — filled with light, care for nature, and a special purity felt in every piece.”

He emphasized that Zeynab’s works leave no doubt: they are born of sincere feelings, deep observation, and a rich imagination.

“The works she creates reflect her soul. And the soul of a child – especially one just 13 years old – is astonishingly pure. That purity, innocence, and kindness live within her compositions,” he said.

In conclusion, the artist expressed special gratitude to the Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Centre for creating an opportunity for children to express themselves.

The exhibition was organized as part of the Presidential Order marking the 90th anniversary of People's Writer Maksud Ibrahimbeyov, who made unparalleled contributions to Azerbaijani literature and culture.