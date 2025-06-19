Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss project progress and new partnership structure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the main directions of the new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan, covering 2025-2029, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, received a delegation led by Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the WB.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the core priorities of the upcoming Country Partnership Framework, the current status of ongoing projects, and future initiatives under consideration.

