Albania’s May 2025 inflation turns negative
Albania’s annual inflation rate stood at 2.3 percent in May 2025, driven mainly by a sharp rise in recreation and culture prices, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics. Despite the yearly uptick, monthly inflation slipped into negative territory, reflecting a modest easing in consumer costs.
