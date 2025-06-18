Starlink Internet set to launch in Kazakhstan in 3Q2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Satellite internet service Starlink will become fully available across Kazakhstan starting from the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

According to the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, the company is in the process of concluding its technical configurations, encompassing the establishment of a localized landing station and a designated presence point. Upon finalization, all inhabitants within the jurisdiction of Kazakhstan will gain the capability to leverage Starlink's satellite communication services.

Although the service is projected to incur a higher cost compared to conventional fiber-optic internet solutions, Madiyev underscored that users will maintain the autonomy to select from various alternatives.

Starlink, a venture spearheaded by the U.S. aerospace entity SpaceX, has been amplifying its global satellite internet infrastructure, with multiple Central Asian nations, such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, currently engaged in diverse phases of collaboration or pilot testing throughout the preceding year.

