Azerbaijan sheds light on number of citizens crossing border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The appeals received at the hotlines established at our embassy in the State of Israel and at the embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as at the Consulate General in Tabriz in connection with the conflict between Israel and Iran are considered daily, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in statement, Trend reports.

"Activities continue to obtain appropriate permits to cross the land border for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishing to leave Iran, as well as citizens of other countries. In Israel, our citizens are directed to neighboring Egypt and Jordan, respectively.

So far, our Embassy and the Consulate General in Iran have received a total of about 500 applications from Azerbaijani citizens, of which more than 60 of our citizens have crossed the border. Nevertheless, more than 1,200 applications from 51 countries are currently under consideration, and appropriate permits are being granted for their border crossing.

“Appropriate measures have been taken to transfer 34 of our citizens from Israel to Jordan,” he noted.