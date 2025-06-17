Azerbaijan gauges manufacturing value of local petroleum products in 5M2025
Azerbaijan produced petroleum products worth two billion manat ($1.18 billion) from January to May 2025, down 5.2 percent year-on-year. Production declines included lubricants (-45.8 percent), petroleum coke (-12 percent), gasoline (-10.7 percent), bitumen (-7.1 percent), diesel (-4.3 percent), and white oil (-0.3 percent).
