Presidents of Tajikistan, China highlight need to establish joint ventures

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 17. President of China Xi Jinping and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed the need to establish joint ventures with Chinese capital in Tajikistan, particularly in electric vehicle production, solar panel manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, Trend reports via the presidential administration of Tajikistan.

The discourse transpired in the periphery of the “Central Asia – China” summit convened in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Xi Jinping reiterated China's unwavering commitment to bolstering Tajikistan's developmental trajectory and safeguarding its national sovereignty, articulating optimism that the outcomes of his forthcoming state visit to Tajikistan in 2024 would yield substantial advantages for both parties involved.

The leaders also discussed the prospect of creating a Tajik-Chinese leasing company and emphasized the importance of launching direct passenger flights between Dushanbe and Beijing. Both sides reviewed cooperation in education, healthcare, and cultural exchanges. The Tajik side welcomed the upcoming Days of Chinese Culture in Tajikistan, scheduled for later this year.

Xi Jinping praised the countries’ cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the “Central Asia–China” format and expressed readiness to strengthen joint efforts in regional security.

The Chinese president also commended Tajikistan's global initiatives on water and climate and congratulated Emomali Rahmon on successfully hosting the first international conference on glacier preservation.

